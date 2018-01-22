Abby Lee Miller appeared in a rare Instagram photo while serving time in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016.





The former “Dance Moms” star showed off a newly slimmed-down figure in the post from the prison’s visitation time. She was all smiles with her visitors and wearing a prison uniform when she addressed fans in Sunday’s Instagram post.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” she wrote. “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me [being] a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

Miller continued and shed some light on stories about her release, writing, “All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison).”

The dance instructor reported to Victorville Federal Correctional Institute in California in July 2017 to begin her 366 day sentence. It was rumored she was to be released as early as Feb. 20, 2018, but that has not yet been confirmed.

She was previously charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her reality series during a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2015. She pleaded guilty to the charges in 2016.

In April 2017, Miller went under the knife to remove approximately 80 percent of her stomach ahead of her prison sentence. Her new figure seems to be in contrast to her prison meal plan, which consists of a variety of meals including burger night, spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, and Friday fish fry.