Menu
Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush, Laura Bush Read this Next

See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager's Christmas picture
Advertisement

Nick Cassavetes, director of films like “The Notebook” and “My Sister’s Keeper,” is trying to find his teenage daughter and claims his estranged wife has taken her.


According to TMZ Monday, Cassavetes has filed a police report, claiming that his wife, Heather Wahlquist, is “violating their custody arrangement” by refusing to allow him to see or contact their daughter, Barbarella (Barbie), 13. Cassavetes claims to have “ferociously tried to gain contact with Barbie to no avail.”

In a statement to TMZ, Cassavetes said “My 13-year-old daughter Barbarella Cassavetes has gone missing, her mother repeatedly ignoring and disobeying court orders and stipulations. Heather Wahlquist is on the run, refusing to let me see Barbie, ignoring mandatory court appearances, and evading law enforcement.”

RELATED: See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas picture

Not only that, but Cassavetes claims that Wahlquist is not the only person hiding Barbie from him. He claims that “[Wahlquist’s] family, grandmother Linda Massad and great aunt Jeanette Massad Anderson have been assisting in hiding Barbie and have also been served … I don’t know if she is okay or not, and I am extremely concerned for her well-being.”

The director is part of the Cassavetes family, a family of filmmakers in Hollywood. His parents are director and actor John Cassavetes and actress Gena Rowlands.

Acclaimed film director claims his estranged wife stole their daughter Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Alex Carrigan About the author:
Alex Carrigan is a copy editor for Rare. He is originally from Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2014. He has a B.S. in Mass Communications: Print/Online Journalism and volunteers as the Communications and PR Manager for the Cambridge Writers’ Workshop. He longs to travel, write, ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas picture
People

See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas picture

,
Kelly Ripa shares peaceful Christmas moment with her husband Mark Consuelos
People

Kelly Ripa shares peaceful Christmas moment with her husband Mark Consuelos

,
Queen Elizabeth II gave a special Christmas address honoring the victims of terror in her country this year
The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II gave a special Christmas address honoring the victims of terror in her country this year

,
Danielle Bregoli used her new cash to give her mom a very expensive gift
People

Danielle Bregoli used her new cash to give her mom a very expensive gift

,
Advertisement