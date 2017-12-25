Nick Cassavetes, director of films like “The Notebook” and “My Sister’s Keeper,” is trying to find his teenage daughter and claims his estranged wife has taken her.





According to TMZ Monday, Cassavetes has filed a police report, claiming that his wife, Heather Wahlquist, is “violating their custody arrangement” by refusing to allow him to see or contact their daughter, Barbarella (Barbie), 13. Cassavetes claims to have “ferociously tried to gain contact with Barbie to no avail.”

In a statement to TMZ, Cassavetes said “My 13-year-old daughter Barbarella Cassavetes has gone missing, her mother repeatedly ignoring and disobeying court orders and stipulations. Heather Wahlquist is on the run, refusing to let me see Barbie, ignoring mandatory court appearances, and evading law enforcement.”

RELATED: See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas picture

Not only that, but Cassavetes claims that Wahlquist is not the only person hiding Barbie from him. He claims that “[Wahlquist’s] family, grandmother Linda Massad and great aunt Jeanette Massad Anderson have been assisting in hiding Barbie and have also been served … I don’t know if she is okay or not, and I am extremely concerned for her well-being.”

The director is part of the Cassavetes family, a family of filmmakers in Hollywood. His parents are director and actor John Cassavetes and actress Gena Rowlands.