Jonah Hill’s brother Jordan Feldstein tragically passed away on Friday night at the young age of 40. According to a statement from the family, the Maroon 5 manager died from a heart attack in his home.
A childhood friend of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Feldstein was also the founder and CEO of Career Artist Management who got is start in the business working for CM and Bill Leopold Management. He reportedly helped the singer land his role as a judge on “The Voice.” He managed Maroon 5 ever since the band formed 15 years ago and helped them go on to win three Grammy Awards and sell 20 million albums across the world. In addition to representing the band, Feldstein’s company’s clients also include Robin Thicke, Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s and Chromeo.
RELATED: An unexpected fan terrified Jonah Hill in this amazing prank
Once married to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca, Feldstein is survived by his two children, as well as brother Jonah Hill, parents Sharon Lyn and Richard Feldstein and sister and “Lady Bird” actress Beanie Feldstein. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed his death but has not yet officially confirmed the cause.