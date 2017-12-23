“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter,” a representative for the family said. “His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.”

A childhood friend of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Feldstein was also the founder and CEO of Career Artist Management who got is start in the business working for CM and Bill Leopold Management. He reportedly helped the singer land his role as a judge on “The Voice.” He managed Maroon 5 ever since the band formed 15 years ago and helped them go on to win three Grammy Awards and sell 20 million albums across the world. In addition to representing the band, Feldstein’s company’s clients also include Robin Thicke, Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s and Chromeo.

Once married to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca, Feldstein is survived by his two children, as well as brother Jonah Hill, parents Sharon Lyn and Richard Feldstein and sister and “Lady Bird” actress Beanie Feldstein. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed his death but has not yet officially confirmed the cause.