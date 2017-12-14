Menu
Theater-Maya Angelou Read this Next

"DWTS" alum Tavis Smiley responds after PBS pulls his show following harassment allegations
Advertisement

Halle Berry doesn’t need a man and she has the Instagram story to prove it.

On Wednesday, the actress reportedly shared a photo on her Instagram story of a rope shaped like a heart and the words “done with love” along with three flexing muscle emojis. The post comes just hours after US Weekly reported that she had split from her music producer boyfriend, Alex Da Kid.


Instagram/Halle Berry

Ahead of the split, Berry took a rather cryptic tone on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the back of her head, Berry wrote, “Grow out got me feelin’ some kinda way 🙃 every day ain’t perfect…”

RELATED: Halle Berry sparks pregnancy rumors after rocking a suggestive red carpet pose

Grow out got me feelin' some kinda way 🙃 every day ain't perfect…

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

The actress has two children from previous relationships, Maceo, 3 and Nahla, 9. She was previously married to David Justice from 1992 to 1997, then wed Eric Benét in 2001 but the two split in 2005. She married Olivier Martinez in 2013 and the two finalized their divorce in 2016.

Actress Halle Berry is “done with love” following split from her boyfriend after just a few months AP Photo/Matt Sayles
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

“Melrose Place’s” Amy Locane-Bovenizer calls her sentence for a fatal drunk-driving accident a “gift”
People

“Melrose Place’s” Amy Locane-Bovenizer calls her sentence for a fatal drunk-driving accident a “gift”

,
Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card
People

Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card

,
“DWTS” alum Tavis Smiley responds after PBS pulls his show following harassment allegations
People

“DWTS” alum Tavis Smiley responds after PBS pulls his show following harassment allegations

,
There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with
The Royal Family

There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with

,
Advertisement