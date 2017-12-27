At 80 years old, Jane Fonda has a lot of good and bad years to look back on.

The actress is opening up about her life and the heartbreaking reality that she never thought she would live to see 30. Fonda’s early life was met with tragedy when her mother ended her own life when Fonda was 12 years old. Years later, Fonda has overcome the pain and become one of the most well known actresses of her time, and now, she’s reflecting on the journey.





“I never pictured 30,” she told PEOPLE. “I assumed I wouldn’t live very long, and that I would die lonely and an addict of some sort. I didn’t think if I did live this long, that I would be vibrant and healthy and still working. I’m grateful.”

The fitness fanatic now looks back on her life and has a lot to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful that I’ve gotten better over the 80 years,” she said. “I’m less judgmental. I’m forgiving. It wasn’t always true. I’ve really worked hard to get better as a human being.”

Earlier this month, Fonda celebrated her 80th birthday with her “favorite ex-husband” Ted Turner. Her son Troy Garity was also among the 228 guests at the star-studded bash.