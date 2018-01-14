Menu
Sam Rockwell accidentally dropped the F bomb on "SNL" — and Twitter is cringing
It started as a date but allegedly ended in an incident a 23-year-old woman identified as “Grace” said left her feeling “violated.”

And now, the woman, who said she met Aziz Ansari at a 2017 Emmys party when she was 22, has accused the actor and comedian of sexual assault.

The woman gave her account to Babe, detailing explicitly how the alleged incident happened in September of 2017.

After the two went to dinner, which Grace said Ansari seemed eager to get over with so they could return to his apartment, she said he disregarded her verbal and non-verbal cues to take things slow, kissing, groping and pressuring her for sex.

Grace said she was able to leave, and now she is speaking out about the ordeal.

Grace said she sent Ansari a text the next day, but added that she has been traumatized by the event,

“I cried the whole ride home. At that point I felt violated. That last hour was so out of my hand,” she told Babe. “I didn’t leave because I think I was stunned and shocked. This was not what I expected. I’d seen some of his shows and read excerpts from his book, and I was not expecting a bad night at all, much less a violating night and a painful one.”

“I believe that I was taken advantage of by Aziz,” Grace told Babe. “I was not listened to and ignored. It was by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had.”

Meanwhile, Ansari — who has authored a book called “Modern Romance” that highlights the history of dating — has not made a comment on the accusation as of yet.

Add Aziz Ansari to the list of celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
