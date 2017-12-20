Janet Jackson has reportedly reunited with her ex Jermaine Dupri following her very messy public split from husband Wissam Al Mana.

Back in November, reports said Jackson and Dupri were “getting close again” since her split from Al Mana. The former couple dated for seven years but broke up in 2009. Jackson married Al Mana in 2012, but the two separated in April 2017 after welcoming their son, Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017.





A source told the publication that Jackson and Dupri reconnected before she resumed her tour, and the two are “consistently in contact.”

Another insider added, “Janet is single. She is good friends with Jermaine. They share a very close and beautiful bond. He’s been there for her, and she loves that about him. Anything can happen in the future, but right now she has a lot on her plate.”

A month after the rumors initially began to swirl, more sources are confirming the reconciliation — this time to magazine Us Weekly — and it would appear that Jackson and Dupri are definitely an item once again.

One source recalled seeing the pair getting know each other all over again at the after-party of one of Jackson’s live shows in Atlanta. “They were cuddled up and holding hands,” the source told the magazine. “Jermaine reached out. … They are getting to know each other all over again.”

Jackson deserves some happiness after her tumultuous break-up from Al Mana.

In September, Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, accused Al Mana of being “abusive” to his sister in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” he said. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Attorneys for Al Mana refuted the claims in a statement.

“Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

Let’s hope this is more than just a rebound.