The Palin family has had a tough few days, but they’re taking a moment to celebrate a huge milestone in Willow’s life — she’s getting married!


“I am DYING!! My little sister is getting married!!!!!” older sister Bristol Palin Meyer shared the joyous news on Instagram on Wednesday along with a picture of Willow’s now-fiance Rickey Bailey getting down on one knee and a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring.

I am DYING!! My little sister is getting married!!!!! 😍😍😍

A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on

Willow’s mom, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, also took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

RELATED: Sarah Palin’s son Track is having a terrible week, and it could be getting much worse

“Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy,” she captioned the same photo of their engagement before sharing another of the couple, who appear to have been dating since 2013, embracing.

A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on

A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on

RELATED: We now know why Sarah Palin‘s son was hauled away from his parents’ house in handcuffs

The Palin family has made headlines recently after a scary situation involving the former governor’s husband Todd and son Track. Palin’s eldest son was arrested at their home over the weekend on charges of burglary and assault after breaking in to allegedly beat up his father, who had reportedly armed himself with a pistol in order to “protect his family” against Track. Now, Track risks losing custody of his children as the mothers of both kids have have filed petitions for protective orders against him.

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
