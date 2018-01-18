Shannen Doherty is making a comeback to TV!

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, who just finished a months-long battle with breast cancer, will be appearing in the upcoming TV version of the cult classic “Heathers” as her character from the film, Heather Duke.





The new series, due out March 7, deals with several of the same themes as the OG film, only slightly updated for modern-day high school. Fans of the original rejoice: several of the classic one-liners like, “suck my third nipple” made it into the updated series.

And, if the very NSFW trailer is any indication, this series is going to be killer.

RELATED: Shannen Doherty shares a powerful photo as she reflects on her journey with chemotherapy

Doherty teased her appearance on the series in 2017 with a post on Instagram. Wearing that iconic red bow, Doherty wrote about her cancer journey and how grateful she was to be getting back on set.

“Was back on set today. It’s been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you’re [too] weak, not able etc etc. and yet it’s something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that’s been in the garage too long. It’s still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it’s good to go. Performing like it’s supposed to. I’m grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you@heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018,” she wrote in August.

“Heathers” premieres on March 7 on the Paramount Network.