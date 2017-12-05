Congratulations are in order for “The Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch and her husband Winston Rauch.

The actress shared the news of the birth with fans on Instagram on Monday with a photo that read, “It’s a girl!”





In the caption, she added, “I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her. I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always. 💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Rauch opened up about her fertility and a devastating miscarriage she suffered in an essay posted to Glamour.com in July.

“Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn’t make me feel like a complete fraud: ‘Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again,’” Rauch began her essay. “‘She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.”

“It kickstarted a primal depression that lingered in me. The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor — without movement, without a heartbeat — after we had seen that same little heart healthy and flickering just two weeks prior completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day. I kept waiting for the sadness to lift… but it didn’t,” she wrote.

Rauch went on to announce that she was indeed pregnant with her first child. This is the couple’s first baby.

Congratulations to the happy family!