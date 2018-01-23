Former “Counting On” star Derick Dillard isn’t backing down when it comes to the transphobic comments he made that ended with him being fired from TLC.





In August, Dillard said that being “transgender is a myth” in reference to another TLC star, Jazz Jennings of “I Am Jazz.”

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” he wrote, retweeting the network his show appeared on.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) August 3, 2017

At the time of the incident, TLC released a statement addressing Dillard’s comments.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in ‘Counting On’ for months, and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so,” the network wrote at the time.

This week, Dillard made more controversial remarks when he claimed in the comments section of one of his posts on Instagram that his “view is no different than most Americans.”

When a user commented, “I’m glad Derick was fired from ‘Counting On.’ Enough is enough with all of his nonsense,” Dillard fired back writing, “my view is no different than most Americans, but I just mentioned it…”

Another user sounded off against Dillard and called the former reality star out for never condemning brother-in-law Josh Duggar’s alleged sexual abuse against his sister — and Dillard’s wife — Jill Duggar Dillard.

“no, you said it to a child. Just because you don’t agree with Jazz. Doesn’t mean you can disrespect. You speak out about Jazz. Yet, you and your wife agree what her brother Josh did to her and another girl is okay. You never condemned his actions. Disgusting!!” the outraged fan wrote. “Sexual abuse is not okay!! By the way neither is adulterous behavior. But you never spoke out against that. If you are going to stand for what you believe. Then you also should of spoke out against adultery and sexual abuse being wrong. You dumb hypocrite!!!”

Again, Dillard fired back, trying to defend himself: “when did I ever say that was ok?! Those actions are very wrong; they’re evil. There, I spoke out against it again.”

Neither Jazz Jennings nor TLC has commented on Dillard’s latest post.