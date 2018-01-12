“Jackass” star Bam Margera will be getting the help he needs after he was arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence earlier this week.





The troubled reality star took to Instagram to share the news and thank his friend for helping him make the decision to seek treatment.

“Thanks to @johnnyschillereff of element skateboards for checking me into alcohol rehab today. No phones here, see y’all soon,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans rallied behind the star in the comments section of the post, sending him warm wishes as he seeks treatment.

“Sending good luck and positive vibes your way! You can do this! ♥️,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Do it for yourself and you son. There will be some amazing moments you will want to be present for. You got this!.”

Margera has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health following the death of his friend and co-star Ryan Dunn in 2011. Dunn died after a car crash involving a drunk driver.

After his arrest on Sunday, his friends and family worked tirelessly to try to find him a facility so he could seek treatment. Margera’s mother said he was “doing better” over the last 8 months and was seeing a zen healer and therapist before falling off the wagon over the weekend.

In December, Margera and his wife, Nicole welcomed their first child together, son Phoenix Wolf Margera. After the birth, the “Viva La Bam” star took to Instagram to show off his new family.

“Phoenix wolf,” he wrote alongside the photo of the mother and child cuddling.