Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents — to twins!

Kournikova gave birth to a boy named Nicholas and a girl named Lucy in Miami, TMZ reports.





The newborn twins are the first children for 42-year-old musician and the 36-year-old retired tennis star, who began dating all the way back in 2001. Kournikova even appeared as the love interest in the music video for Iglesias’ song “Escape.”

The weirdest thing about the story isn’t that the couple waited so long to have kids, it’s that nobody even knew they were expecting! Well, obviously the couple knew, but they managed to keep the whole thing under wraps for the duration of the pregnancy, which is pretty impressive.

Iglesias and Kournikova are obviously very private, which might explain why it’s so difficult to find photographs of them together.