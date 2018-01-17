After a difficult battle with cancer, the matriarch of the “Alaskan Bush People” is coming out on the other side with amazing news.





According to Ami Brown, 54, her advanced lung cancer has disappeared, much to the awe of her caregivers.

“The doctors were as shocked as we were,” said her husband, Billy. In a bid to get his wife the best possible health care, the 65 year old packed up the family and moved to sunny Southern California away from the the Alaskan bush made famous on their popular series. The couple opened up about Ami’s lung cancer in spring of 2017, sharing that her illness had caused her to shrink to a dangerously low 77 lbs while facing a reported 3 percent survival rate, reported PEOPLE.

The big move paid off because as of Dec. 21 — the date of her most recent scans — the cancer that had spread from her lungs to her chest and back had vanished.

“I was expecting great news,” she said of the special date. “I could just feel it.”

The “miracle” of Brown’s recovery impressed medical professionals so much, that her records are being used in a case study. She’ll have to return to doctors to be examined for the remainder of her life, but she credits her faith for allowing her to survive.

“I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” said Ami.

“Just this past week I was thinking back about how very bad I really was. Entering that road was so dark and I was fearful,” Ami shared to the publication. “You hear the words chemo and radiation and you’re staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it’s petrifying but you need to keep a little light. I hope they can see that I made it through and that gives them hope. It’s very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles.”