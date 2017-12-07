Alec Baldwin gave his opinion on the recent slew of sexual assault allegations spreading through Hollywood and beyond, and some of Tinseltown’s funnymen won’t like what he has to say.





The Emmy-winning actor sat down on “Megyn Kelly Today” on Thursday morning, and when the conversation turned to sexual misconduct he shared that only some harassers needed to be punished. Apparently responding to Dustin Hoffman and John Oliver’s controversial showdown over the sensitive topic, he expressed frustrations with Hoffman being treated as guilty without proof, reported the NY Daily News.

“It’s really really tough because you certainly want to see everyone who is guilty of something, who has done bad things, wrong things and hurt people you want to see those people get punished,” he shared, “but I don’t want to see other people get pulled into that … there’s a lot of accusations and no proof yet. I don’t want to see people get hurt.”

During a screening of film “Wag the Dog,” comedian John Oliver began grilling film actor Dustin Hoffman, 80, about recent sexual misconduct allegations against him. Hoffman was clearly caught off guard to be asked about the incidents, which stemmed from at least three woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

After the surprise interrogation, Baldwin took to social media to express his annoyance about late show hosts seemingly deciding the fate of the accused during interviews.

“Talk shows were once promotional pit stops for some blithe chit chat about movies, etc. Now the likes of @iamjohnoliver and @StephenAtHome have flipped that and they are beginning to resemble grand juries,” he tweeted.

“I want to see the people who really did something get convicted…but I don’t want to see innocent people get hurt either,” he explained to Kelly.

Baldwin continued, explaining that the “kind of fooling around that was wrong” was what people did 40 years ago.

“You look back and you say it was wrong then but it seemed to be less problematic than it is now,” he noted about the current cultural climate. “Where we live now is that are a lot of things you just don’t do anymore.”

In his tweets, he explained that what Hoffman was accused of doing in his past was “was vulgar/offensive/ crude” but done without “malice” and seemingly undeserving of such harsh judgment, especially coming from media types.