Aly Raisman isn’t going to stand for people blaming victims of sexual misconduct.

Raisman, who just came forward with her own story of sexual abuse, took to Instagram on Friday and slammed people who question why victims do not come forward.





“Just to be clear… Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse,” Raisman began. “What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER.”

Raisman continued, “Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear?”

“Oh and one more thing. STOP VICTIM SHAMING. It is because of you that so many survivors live in fear,” she finished.

Raisman captioned the post writing, “we are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help.”

The Olympian came forward with allegations against Team USA doctor Dr. Larry Nassar and detailed some of the abuse in her new memoir “Fierce.”

She appeared on “TODAY” earlier this week and spoke out about the abuse she endured in an interview with Hoda Kotb.

“He was a doctor, and he told met that his ‘treatment’ would help heal all of my injuries. I was so young. I had never really worked with another doctor or trainer before, and everyone said he was the best. He would give me these gifts. So, I really thought he was my friend. He always seemed like he had my back,” she said, adding that now that she’s older, she understands what happened; she said he manipulated her.

“These monsters are so good at manipulating you. You’re so brainwashed to think, ‘I thought he was so nice,’” she said. “I think he’s a monster. It is so disturbing to me what he did to me and so many other people. This is so much bigger than just me. It’s such a horrific thing to happen.”

Nassar is currently facing 22 counts of first-degree sexual misconduct.