As the holiday season approaches, Kathie Lee Gifford is counting her blessings
Amy Schumer was with her father the moment he stood up from his wheelchair.

The comedienne documented the entire process and shared it with fans on Instagram. In the video, her father, Gordon, who has been wheelchair bound for years due to a multiple sclerosis diagnosis stood for the first time with the help of a medical device.


“My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to his nurse Sam. Dr Kanter and Dr Sadiq everyone at Tish for their MS stem cell work. Also Pure Prairie League for their song “Aime” his favorite song. We had a good day.”

Schumer hugged her father in the video and said, “We haven’t stood next to each other in a while.”

Her father, who was listening to the song “Amie” tells the doctor, “I hate this song” and that Amy “was named after this song.”

In December 2016, Schumer revealed she purchased her family’s farm after her father lost it due to his diagnosis and his filing for bankruptcy.

“Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” she at the time to fans. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But, today, I got to buy it back for him.”

