Actress Amy Smart is standing by her husband Carter Oosterhouse in the wake of asexual misconduct allegations made against the HGTV star.

In a lengthy and deeply personal Instagram post, the 42-year-old “Just Friends” star implored the media to to cease publishing career-damaging stories without sufficient evidence to support them.





Smart began her message by praising the numerous victims of sexual abuse who have spoken out and shared their experiences with the world, but went on to vehemently deny the recent accusations aimed at Oosterhouse, saying they had “crossed boundaries.” She also maintained that her husband’s relationship with former makeup artist Kailey Kaminsky was completely consensual.

Kaminsky recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Oosterhouse, 41, coerced her into oral sex on several occasions while she worked for him on the HGTV show “Carter Can” back in 2008.

Oosterhouse told The Hollywood Reporter that he had always been under the impression that his relationship with Kaminsky was consensual.

“I didn’t apologize because I never did anything wrong. That’s the God’s honest truth. I felt bad that she was, in that moment, not super-positive,” he said. “In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.”

RELATED: Former “TODAY” staffer says she had an affair with married Matt Lauer, and she’s spilling all the tea

“When you are in a consensual relationship, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim,” Smart wrote.

“If a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person. There are plenty of relationships I wish I could go back and make different choices about, but it was on me to decide.”

She went on to say that Kaminsky’s version of events was “damaging and cruel” to Oosterhouse, adding that he is “one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men [she has] the privilege of knowing.”

“I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful. This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair,” she continued.