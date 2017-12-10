Menu
Native American film and TV star Steve Reevis has passed away at the age of 55, the Associated Press is reporting.

Reevis appeared on popular movies such as “Twins,” “Dances with Wolves,” “Last of the Dogmen,” “Fargo” and “The Longest Yard.”


He also appeared in several long-running TV shows like “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Bones”

In 1996 Reevis received an award from First Americans in the Arts for his supporting roles in both the critically-acclaimed movie “Fargo” and in the TV movie “Crazy Horse,” according to IMDB.

“Reevis began his career when he accompanied his brother to an audition for the feature “War Party” and ended up being selected as a stunt rider, doubling actor Billy Wirth,” a bio on a website called NativeCelebs says of the actor. “The experience interested him in film-making and he began getting small roles in films such as ‘Twins’ and ‘The Doors’ as well as television commercials.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Reevis’ family recover in the wake of his passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that our much loved son, father, brother, uncle and friend Steve Reevis crossed over to the Sand Hills and is walking with God,” the description on the crowdfunding page begins. “Steve was Blackfeet warrior of the Blackfeet Pikuni Nation. He grew up in Browning, Montana, the son of Lloyd ‘Curley’ and Lila Reevis. He was the third oldest child of three sons and four daughters,” it continues. “Steve is known as an accomplished actor, with roles in ‘Geronimo,’ ‘Dances with Wolves,’ ‘The Last of the Dogmen,’ ‘The Missing,’ ‘The Longest Yard,’ and ‘Cherokee Word for Water.’ Steve was a family man, he leaves behind his wife Macile Reevis, his sons Joseph, Kyiyo, Pikuni and his daughter Taywanee, his grand children Lloyd, Cashus and Uriah. … The family is requesting assistance for Celebration of life funeral expenses.”

The page has already exceeded its $5,000 target.

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
