An at-home mishap has Kelly Ripa grabbing a …sled and cooking sheet?

Disaster struck the Ripa-Consuelos residence this weekend as their glass fireplace exploded.

The mayhem left glasses pieces all over their hearth. Unsure of what to do, they grabbed a snow sled and a cookie sheet to pick the glass up.





RELATED: Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family

“When the fireplace explodes and you literally have no idea what to do. Grab the sleds and the cookie sheets?” Ripa wrote with a picture of her and her husband Mark Consuelos picking up the pieces of glass to throw away.

Modern gas fireplaces often use tempered glass rather than rocks or fake logs. Something must have gone wrong sparking the glass to go everywhere.

Ripa just Friday shared a playful picture of her family getting “lit” for the holidays.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa says former co-host Regis Philbin had a “no talking off-camera” rule on “Live!”

“Wishing you a LIT holiday season!” she wrote.

Needless to say, it looks like it’s been a wild time in the Ripa-Consuelos household this weekend.