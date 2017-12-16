Menu
Cookies For Kid’s Hosts 3rd Annual Chefs For Kid’s Cancer Benefit Read this Next

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is in hot water for an apology for his sexual misconduct that included a "holiday-inspired" addition
Advertisement

Disaster struck the Ripa-Consuelos residence this weekend as their glass fireplace exploded.

The mayhem left glasses pieces all over their hearth. Unsure of what to do, they grabbed a snow sled and a cookie sheet to pick the glass up.


RELATED: Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family

“When the fireplace explodes and you literally have no idea what to do. Grab the sleds and the cookie sheets?” Ripa wrote with a picture of her and her husband Mark Consuelos picking up the pieces of glass to throw away.

Modern gas fireplaces often use tempered glass rather than rocks or fake logs. Something must have gone wrong sparking the glass to go everywhere.

Ripa just Friday shared a playful picture of her family getting “lit” for the holidays.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa says former co-host Regis Philbin had a “no talking off-camera” rule on “Live!”

“Wishing you a LIT holiday season!” she wrote.

Needless to say, it looks like it’s been a wild time in the Ripa-Consuelos household this weekend.

An at-home mishap has Kelly Ripa grabbing a …sled and cooking sheet?
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is in hot water for an apology for his sexual misconduct that included a “holiday-inspired” addition
People

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is in hot water for an apology for his sexual misconduct that included a “holiday-inspired” addition

After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade
The Royal Family

After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade

Tia Mowry was asked if she and her husband pray together, then she broke down in tears
People

Tia Mowry was asked if she and her husband pray together, then she broke down in tears

,
The Rock just made another announcement about running for president in 2020
People

The Rock just made another announcement about running for president in 2020

,
Advertisement