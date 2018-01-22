Esteemed thespian and British national treasure Dame Judi Dench had a weird night at last night’s 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She was nominated for outstanding female actor in a leading role as Queen Victoria in the period drama “Victoria & Abdul,” but despite her absolutely brilliant performance, she came up short, much to the dismay of her fans.





But there was something even stranger than the fact that she didn’t win the award.

Some viewers noticed a bizarre typo on Dench’s name-card when the nominees in her category were being announced: The dame was nominated for her leading “roll” in “Victoria & Abdul,” not her leading role.

Naturally, Twitter had an absolute field day.

“I guess Judi Dench is playing a tumbler,” one user joked.. “Or maybe a bagel…”

I guess Judi Dench is playing a tumbler. Or maybe a bagel…. pic.twitter.com/TZMNxYNVSF — Andrew Passons (@AndrewP97) January 22, 2018

“She played a fantastic French bread,” tweeted another jokester.

She played a fantastic French bread pic.twitter.com/yNwuBg2Fe3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2018

Some people were just stunned.

🥖 — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) January 22, 2018

You. Had. One. Job. — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 22, 2018

Sesame, poppy or Plain? — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) January 22, 2018

We can confirm that Dame Judi Dench is not a bakery product. She is definitely a human being.

Dench was nominated alongside Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird” and Frances McDormand, who won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The event was hosted by Kristen Bell, who kicked off proceedings with a brief but punchy monologue that included a subtle joke at First Lady Melania Trump’s expense.

“There has never been a host for this awards show before,” Bell said. “First time. First person. First LADY! I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it. I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying … because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet.”

Despite not directly referencing the first lady, it seemed like Bell was alluding to Melania’s stated mission to end cyberbullying.

“I’m looking at you Tony Hale!” Bell said, gesturing toward the “Veep” actor. “You’re a bully! You guys, he’s a savage on Twitter!”

Bell’s monologue came to a close with a message of encouragement for the Times Up movement, which fights against sexual harassment and inequality for women in the workplace. “We are living in a watershed moment, and as we march forward with active momentum and open our ears, let’s make sure we’re leading the charge with empathy and diligence,” she told the audience before ending on a gag. “Because fear and anger never win the race. Most importantly, regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing — ‘Frozen 2’ is coming out in theaters in 2019! I’m very excited.”

Watch the whole thing below: