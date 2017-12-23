“I was so excited, so excited,” she continued. “I’m very much looking forward to it because I grew up with—I have a brother but I had two sisters. I think I’ll get the female experience way more than the little boy experience.”Earlier this month, the proud mom opened up about starting a family later in life in an interview.“I got married when I was 37, and I’m having my second child at 40,” she said. “People say I’m brave, but I say, ‘I’m not brave; I’m old!’ When I was 28, I’ll never forget meeting this woman who was carrying her child and saying to me, ‘If I could give you a piece of advice, it’s don’t wait.’ I looked at her and was like, ‘You think this is a choice?'”

“This is just how my life looks like right now. I remember thinking that kind of advice doesn’t help anyone,” she added. “I had wanted kids, but I was always someone that knew if I’m gonna do this, I’m doing it with a teammate.”

RELATED: One of the ladies of “The View” made a big announcement on the show, and fans are absolutely thrilled