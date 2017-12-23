Congratulations are in order for “The View” cohost Sarah Haines, who just gave birth to her second child with husband Max Shifrin.

The couple, who are already mom and dad to 1-year-old son Alec, welcomed their “little Christmas package,” daughter Sandra Grace Shifrin, on Saturday day. Haines first revealed her pregnancy on “The View” and announced that she was expecting a baby girl.





“You guys want to know what I’m having? It’s a girl! It’s a girl!” she said on the show before getting showered with pink silly string. “You guys knew. I’ve been having a rough time so I’ve had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale.”