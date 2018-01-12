Actress Anne Heche and James Tupper have ended their relationship after over 10 years together.

The former couple confirmed the news in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Thursday.





“James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on ‘The Brave,’ where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes,” they said. “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.”

Heche and Tupper began dating in 2007 and have one child together. Atlas, 8, who they plan to co-parent together along with Heche’s older son from a previous marriage, Homer, 15. Heche and Tupper were side-by-side for 10 years but never married.

Heche previously dated TV host Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. Tupper was previously married to Kate Mayfield but the two divorced in 2006.

The actor and actress currently appear on NBC’s “The Brave” together and have previously worked alongside each other in “Men in Trees” and “Aftermath.”