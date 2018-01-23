Menu
Eugenie/Meghan Read this Next

One of these outfits cost over $2k and one of them cost $531. Can you tell which is which?
Advertisement

Get ready to quack! Disney’s classic franchise “The Mighty Ducks” could be getting the reboot treatment!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, discussions are underway at ABC Signature Studios for a TV series based on the 1990s comedy about a team of juvenile hockey players and the hotshot lawyer who has to whip them into shape.


Steven Brill, the screenwriter of the original trilogy, reportedly pitched the concept of a “Mighty Ducks” TV show to ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood. It’s still early days, so there’s no word on distribution as of right now, but it seems likely that it will find a home on a streaming service.

Let’s hope everything goes according to plan!

The original “Mighty Ducks” film hit theaters in 1992. It was directed Stephen Herek and starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a hot-shot Minneapolis lawyer who gets arrested for drunk driving and is subsequently ordered by a judge to coach a ragtag team of pee wee hockey players who can’t skate, can’t score and can’t win!

The movie cost $10 million and grossed $50.7 million in the US alone, and its success inspired Disney to name Anaheim’s 1993 NHL expansion team after the franchise. Two sequels were produced — 1994’s “D2: The Mighty Ducks” (with Estevez returning) and 1996’s “D3: The Mighty Ducks.”

RELATED: Disney bosses admit to “browning up” white actors for their upcoming live-action adaptation of “Aladdin”

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Convicted ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle gets toasted by a judge after appealing for early release

Convicted ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle gets toasted by a judge after appealing for early release

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is noticeably missing in new underwear shoot with sisters

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is noticeably missing in new underwear shoot with sisters

Months after that awkward interview, Megyn Kelly took time out of her show to put Jane Fonda on blast

Months after that awkward interview, Megyn Kelly took time out of her show to put Jane Fonda on blast

After splitting from Anna Faris, does Chris Pratt already have a new lady?

After splitting from Anna Faris, does Chris Pratt already have a new lady?

Abby Lee Miller shows off her newly slimmed-down figure in a post to fans from prison

Abby Lee Miller shows off her newly slimmed-down figure in a post to fans from prison

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement