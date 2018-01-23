Get ready to quack! Disney’s classic franchise “The Mighty Ducks” could be getting the reboot treatment!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, discussions are underway at ABC Signature Studios for a TV series based on the 1990s comedy about a team of juvenile hockey players and the hotshot lawyer who has to whip them into shape.





Steven Brill, the screenwriter of the original trilogy, reportedly pitched the concept of a “Mighty Ducks” TV show to ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood. It’s still early days, so there’s no word on distribution as of right now, but it seems likely that it will find a home on a streaming service.

Let’s hope everything goes according to plan!

The original “Mighty Ducks” film hit theaters in 1992. It was directed Stephen Herek and starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a hot-shot Minneapolis lawyer who gets arrested for drunk driving and is subsequently ordered by a judge to coach a ragtag team of pee wee hockey players who can’t skate, can’t score and can’t win!

The movie cost $10 million and grossed $50.7 million in the US alone, and its success inspired Disney to name Anaheim’s 1993 NHL expansion team after the franchise. Two sequels were produced — 1994’s “D2: The Mighty Ducks” (with Estevez returning) and 1996’s “D3: The Mighty Ducks.”

