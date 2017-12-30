Serena Williams went through the change of a lifetime this year when she welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis, with now-husband Alexis Ohanian, and she’s taking a look back at the whole process as 2017 comes to a close.





“This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments,” the tennis star began an Instagram post featuring a photo album with pictures from her top ten moments of the year.

Almost all of her top moments have to do with getting ready to welcome her baby girl, with a few exceptions for her tennis accomplishments:

1. The day I found out I was pregnant. I had to pretend I everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play.

2. Melbourne 7 weeks pregnant

3. Wow I won the Australian Open. I was 9 weeks by than. No one knew outside of venus and my fiancé Alexis

4. Everyone got me stuffed animals for my bridal shower.

5. 24 weeks.

6. bridal shower by @thevlvgroup

7. still hitting at 7.5 weeks

8. @vanityfair cover of the year for me

9. Just about ready to pop

10. The day before I checked into hospital to have my amazing baby

Williams shared a corresponding photo for each event, showing her on the tennis court at the Australian Open, cradling the trophy after her win, debuting her then growing baby bump and much more! In addition to the top moments she listed, Williams also married Ohanian in a “Beauty & the Beast”-themed New Orleans wedding this fall, and of course, gave birth to their daughter beforehand.

She returned to the tennis court on Saturday, competing in her first match since having her baby, but unfortunately lost to Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m excited. It’s good to be back on the court,” she said after the match. “This was such a good time for me. … First matches back are always super-incredibly hard, especially after having a baby. It was great. I was glad I could do it here.”