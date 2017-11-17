Kathie Lee Gifford is looking forward to spending the upcoming holiday season with her family following the devastating losses of her husband, Frank Gifford, and the recent loss of her mother, Joan Epstein.





“[My son] Cody is going to be with his girlfriend where she lives and see her family this time. They take turns. I’ll see him at Christmas and New Year’s,” she told “E! News,” adding that her daughter Cassidy will be home for Thanksgiving.

The kids might be grown up and out of the house, but that doesn’t mean that the “TODAY” co-host is ready to be a grandma (again).

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford is open to dating and love again, two years after her husband’s death

“Of course I want to have grandchildren. The minute I married Frank, I became an instant grandmother. He was already a grandfather, so I know what it’s like to have those little ones around,” she said. “We have babies around. I don’t want my children to marry until they’re ready to — until they find the right person for them and then have a child that they’re ready for. All in God’s timing, not mine.”

In October, Gifford debuted the song she wrote in her husband’s memory with an emotional performance on “TODAY.”

“So many people loved Frank. So many people still do. I wanted to honor his memory with it, but I also wanted it to do some good in the world,” she said, introducing the song.

Gifford was with her husband when he passed away in their Connecticut home in 2015. She told her co-host, Hoda Kotb, that the moment helped inspire her to write the song.

“I found my husband on the floor one beautiful Sunday morning,” she said at the time. “I said this was the look on his face — and I said, ‘He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away.’”