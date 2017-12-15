The attorney for one of Matt Lauer’s accusers is speaking out in an interview with NBC News, saying his client is “terrified” and asks those seeking to reveal her identity to stop.





Matt Lauer was fired last month from NBC News after a staffer came forward with sexual misconduct allegations. After his departure, more women came forward with allegations against the 20-year host of the “TODAY” show.

New information continues to come to light about the allegations against Lauer. His accuser’s attorney, Ari Wikenfeld, said not enough is being done to protect her anonymity, and he worries it will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to come forward.

Watch the NBC story below: