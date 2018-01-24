Former President Barack Obama can now add the job of wedding officiant to his résumé after he officiated the wedding of two of his former staffers over the weekend.
Obama surprised wedding guests by officiating the wedding of Dana Remus, his former senior counsel when he was president – who now serves as counsel for the Obama Foundation, and Brett Holmgren, his former senior director of intelligence at the National Security Council.
WHEN OBAMA IS THE OFFICIANT!!! I had the HONOR of working with an AMAZING family the last few months planning the details of their wedding officiated by close friend and boss President Barack Obama. GAAAHH!!!!! My favorite moments with POTUS 1) rehearsing before the ceremony, 2) pinning the boutinnierre on POTUS 3) the singing of the marriage certificate (insert really funny moment on 4th Street hahaha!!!) Below is the article from today's post on POLITICO.COM "WEEKEND WEDDING – OBAMA ALUMNI: Brett Holmgren, former special assistant to President Obama and senior director for intelligence programs, on Sunday afternoon married Dana Remus, former White House senior counsel. Holmgren is now VP for cybersecurity oversight at Capital One and Remus is general counsel for the Obama Foundation and Obama’s personal office. Pool report: “President Obama officiated and Rev. Oran Warmer of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alexandria was the celebrant. Friends and family danced the evening away at District Winery in Navy Yards.” SPOTTED: Susan Rice, Ian Cameron, James Clapper, Anita Dunn and Bob Bauer, Lisa Monaco, Denis McDonough, Karin Hillstrom, Anita Decker Breckenridge, Russ Breckenridge, Eric Schultz, Emily Blakemore, Sean Crotty, Stuart Murphy, Nick McQuaid, Joe Paulsen, Samantha Tubman, Michael Bosworth, David Guggenheim, Jeff Zients, Mary Menell and Yohannes Abraham." THANK YOU to this freaking amazing team of partners! 💖💖💖💖 VENUE: @districtwinery GLAM SQUAD: @jkwbeauty PHOTOS: @danielletreal FLOWERS: @lovebloomsdc BAND: @dcfusionband STATIONERY: @bellajenna CAKE: @booshey_bites AV @brucepikeproductions PLANNER @pinkboxe with my be-muse @12in12design … and makeup for yours truly @shaunehayesmakeup 💛2018 is off to an amazing start!!!!💛
“We had decided to invite him because he was such an important part of our lives. We asked him if he could attend the wedding. We also asked him if he could officiate, and he was intrigued with the idea,” Holmgren told the Washingtonian.
“He complimented them both on their work, on the type of people they were, threw in a tiny bit of humor. He spoke about how their work has been a service to the people and how the two of them complement each other. Very very sincere remarks,” said Brett Holmgren’s mother, Mary Holmgren, according to the publication. “It came from his heart.”
The couple married on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the District Winery in front of approximately 120 people.
Obama reportedly received a temporary officiant license from the District of Columbia and was a signer on the couple’s marriage certificate.
This isn’t the first time that the United States’ 44th president has surprised wedding guests by being part of the wedding. In January 2017, while he was still president, Obama joined the wedding party of his longtime friend and aide, Marvin Nicholson. The couple married at a residence near the St. John’s River in Jacksonville, Florida. The couple also enlisted former Secretary of State John Kerry to officiate their wedding.
