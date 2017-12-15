Menu
Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling "The Last Jedi"
Bella Hadid is turning heads in a new scandalous Vogue Italia fashion spread.

Hadid, 21, is wearing nothing but grapes and spaghetti in the bold photoshoot. She posed alongside Victoria Secret Angel Taylor Hill, where they kept the shoot modest with some strategically-placed food.


According to PEOPLE, the photo was snapped by photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggot.

According to Hadid — no food was harmed in the taking of the photo. She explained on her Instagram page that everything in the shoot was a prop.

Hadid later shared the photo to her Instagram page, thanking everyone involved, calling the photographers “my brothers.”

“Thank you for your artistic minds and allowing us to be free #realgirls #fakefoodaka the food is all props and not real everyone,” she added.

