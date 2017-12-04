Menu
Fast anf Furious Read this Next

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally speaks up about his "Fast and Furious" feud with Tyrese Gibson
Advertisement

Hello, Dolly!

Over the weekend, Bette Midler celebrated her 72nd birthday in style with a huge surprise party thrown by her “Hello, Dolly!” castmates.


According to Page Six, the singer and actress was surprised with a huge birthday cake at the end of curtain call and celebrations continued backstage. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among the invitees as well as Midler’s husband, Martin von Haselberg and daughter, Sophie.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for “Hello, Dolly”

“After the show, there was so much cake that members of the cast, including Gavin Creel and Kate Baldwin, took huge pieces out to fans. From her dressing room, Bette could hear the fans cheering every time more cake arrived — and she kept laughing and said how good it made her felt to have them share in her birthday,” a source told the publication.

RELATED: Bette Midler fired back when the Tonys tried to kick her offstage in the middle of her acceptance speech

Midler celebrated her own birthday on Thursday by accusing Geraldo Rivera of groping her in the ’70s.

“Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this,” she wrote on Thursday alongside a video of an interview she did with Barbara Walters in 1991 where she accused Rivera of “groping” her.

Rivera later apologized to Midler writing, “Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, [publicly] embarrassing her all those years ago. Bette, I apologize.”

Bette Midler rings in her 72nd birthday with a surprise party thrown by her “Hello, Dolly!” castmates Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for "Hello, Dolly"
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”
People

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”

,
Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia
People

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

,
Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired
People

Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired

,
We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

,
A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her
People

A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her

,
Advertisement