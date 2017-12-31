Menu
Beyoncé shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the highly-anticipated music video of another song on Jay-Z’s latest “4:44” album.

The music video for “Family Feud” features just over half of the Knowles-Carter family: Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter. The family either sits, poses or raps from various parts of the church, including the pews and a confessional booth.


Beyoncé shared pictures of the family in their dramatic outfits, as well as herself and her husband sitting together.

Both the song and the album include a number of references to the rapper’s infidelity, to which he later admitted. A few of the references mirrored aspects found in Beyoncé’s successful 2016 album, “Lemonade.” Beyoncé, and now Jay-Z, used the name “Becky” to refer to the woman (or women) with whom Jay-Z cheated in the past.

The music video was directed by the critically acclaimed Ava Duvernay and featured several A-list celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, Rosario Dawson, Mindy Kaling, Rashida Jones and many more.

The music video for “4:44,” as well as the music for the album, can be streamed on Jay-Z’s on streaming service, Tidal.

Beyoncé shares beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures with family in Jay-Z's newest music video
