“Big Brother” alum Amber Siyavus is mourning the devastating loss of her 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, who died Monday night.
TMZ reports that the death is being investigated as a suicide, and that the teen reportedly tweeted up to three messages the night before her death about missing a friend who passed away two months ago. She reportedly wrote “i miss you” and “never been like this before” in the emotional tweets on Sunday.
The Daily Mail reports that Tomcavage’s death is the fifth teen suicide in the Ohio town where she lived in the last six months. The families of the other four teens all say that their children were dealing with severe bullying leading up to their deaths.
Siyavus was a participant on the CBS series in 2007 and was evicted in week eight, finishing in seventh place.
Fans took to Twitter following the news to offer their condolences to the former reality star.
Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.