“Big Brother” alum Amber Siyavus is mourning the devastating loss of her 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, who died Monday night.

TMZ reports that the death is being investigated as a suicide, and that the teen reportedly tweeted up to three messages the night before her death about missing a friend who passed away two months ago. She reportedly wrote “i miss you” and “never been like this before” in the emotional tweets on Sunday.





The Daily Mail reports that Tomcavage’s death is the fifth teen suicide in the Ohio town where she lived in the last six months. The families of the other four teens all say that their children were dealing with severe bullying leading up to their deaths.

Siyavus was a participant on the CBS series in 2007 and was evicted in week eight, finishing in seventh place.

Fans took to Twitter following the news to offer their condolences to the former reality star.

So heartbreaking .. my thoughts and prayers go out to Amber Siyavus and all who are affected by this.. RIP Lexi https://t.co/iSJw4g8p7C — Susan Nathan-Meloy (@SusanMeloy) January 10, 2018

I am simply heartbroken 😞 My prayers go out to Amber Siyavus & all of Lexi's family & friends 🙏 Rest in Peace Lexi ❤️ — 🥥CocoNutMeg🌴 (@39Days1Survivor) January 10, 2018

I am just so devastated for Amber. I don’t even want to imagine the pain. It’s the most awful thing. The BB Fandom is mourning with you sis. #bb8 #ambersiyavus #RIPLexi — Dimestore Bookgirl (@PortlandCashew) January 11, 2018

Wow I’m shook. So sorry for Amber 🙏🏼😭. Former Big Brother Star Amber Siyavus' Daughter Dies From Apparent Suicide https://t.co/nAWX497PNg — 👣Katie👣 (@gallymero) January 11, 2018

Big Brother Community please be aware of this devastating news! Please keep Amber in your hearts & prayers. #BBCelebrity #BB8 #CBSBigBrother https://t.co/v4upg8HtKb — JL∀L∀ ☮ (@J3nnif3rLala) January 11, 2018

Rest in peace @lexitomcavage you will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to your mother #BB8 Amber Siyavus — DEBBIE (@MoonEmpath) January 11, 2018

My thoughts & prayers goes out to Amber Siyavus & her family & friends. No parent should ever have to bury their child. 🙏 Lexi was beautiful & gone way too soon. — Gio Rento (@GioRento) January 11, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.