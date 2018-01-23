Menu
Bill Cosby returned to the stage for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault to a warm welcome.

The veteran comedian appeared for a “special performance” in honor of jazz musician Tony Williams at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia on Monday. The appearance was his first time back in front of an audience since 2015.


According to E! News, Cosby shared stories that evening that were met with applause and laughter from the audience.

He even did a bit about going blind that was shared on Twitter by Jeremy Roebuck of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He also entertained the audience with a little drum solo. Cosby reportedly did not comment on the ongoing sexual abuse retrial, which is scheduled for April 2. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year.

Journalist Bobby Allyn tweeted that he asked the actor about how the #MeToo movement might affect a new jury and got a subdued response.

“I asked Cosby if he’s prepared for his second trial, and he looked me in the eyes and said nothing stonefaced. I then asked how he thinks might affect jurors, and he shrugged in an animated way, put on a goofy smile and said, ‘I don’t know!’” he wrote.

In a statement released ahead of the event, Cosby’s official Facebook page said he “will honor his fans with a historic performance with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet and he will be performing a special comedy concert that will culminate the evening.”

Earlier this month, Cosby was welcomed at another Philadelphia restaurant, where fellow diners chatted and joked with him as he ate.

