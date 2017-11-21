Smiley season 21 “Dancing with the Stars” winner Bindi Irwin brought her infectiously happy personality back to the ballroom and briefly served as a guest judge to Tom Bergeron on night 1 of the two-part finale special on Monday.





Irwin shared the happy occasion with fans on Instagram after Bergeron dragged her onstage to introduce the next act.

Loved being back in the ballroom tonight with @tombergeron. It feels like catching up with family again 💛✨ This has been a truly spectacular season! #dwtsfinale @dancingabc A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

“Welcome back to the finals. Bindi Irwin, past champion, is here. I always like to put her to work, so take this next round,” Bergeron said, putting the microphone in front of her.

Irwin wasted no time taking it from there, saying, “Next up with their freestyle, the couple who finished the first round tied at the top of the leader board with a perfect 40.”

“Sounds better with an Australian accent,” Bergeron joked before introducing fan favorites Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold.

RELATED: Just two couples left the “Dancing with the Stars” finale with a perfect score tonight

Irwin captioned the moment writing, “Loved being back in the ballroom tonight with @tombergeron. It feels like catching up with family again 💛✨ This has been a truly spectacular season! #dwtsfinale @dancingabc.”

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin captured Americans’ hearts in season 21 when she was paired with pro Derek Hough. During her time on the show, Irwin dedicated many performances to her late father.

For a November 2015 performance, Irwin reflected on her experience on “Dancing with the Stars” and danced an emotional routine that reminded her of the footprints her father left behind, footprints she is trying to follow in his honor.

“For me, this whole experience has meant the world to my whole family,” she said ahead of the show.

“I never really talked about everything that I felt when dad passed away, and I never thought I’d revisit that,” Irwin said at the time while fighting back tears. “But to have Derek there to say, ‘It’s OK, I’m there for you,’ was something that I was so grateful for.”

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold; and Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas will face off on final time for the Mirror Ball on the finale this evening.

Part two of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.