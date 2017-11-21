Menu
The Salvation Army Sally Awards Read this Next

"Touched By An Angel" fans mourn the loss of one of the show's brightest stars
Advertisement

Smiley season 21 “Dancing with the Stars” winner Bindi Irwin brought her infectiously happy personality back to the ballroom and briefly served as a guest judge to Tom Bergeron on night 1 of the two-part finale special on Monday.


Irwin shared the happy occasion with fans on Instagram after Bergeron dragged her onstage to introduce the next act.

“Welcome back to the finals. Bindi Irwin, past champion, is here. I always like to put her to work, so take this next round,” Bergeron said, putting the microphone in front of her.

Irwin wasted no time taking it from there, saying, “Next up with their freestyle, the couple who finished the first round tied at the top of the leader board with a perfect 40.”

“Sounds better with an Australian accent,” Bergeron joked before introducing fan favorites Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold.

RELATED: Just two couples left the “Dancing with the Stars” finale with a perfect score tonight

Irwin captioned the moment writing, “Loved being back in the ballroom tonight with @tombergeron. It feels like catching up with family again 💛✨ This has been a truly spectacular season! #dwtsfinale @dancingabc.”

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin captured Americans’ hearts in season 21 when she was paired with pro Derek Hough. During her time on the show, Irwin dedicated many performances to her late father.

For a November 2015 performance, Irwin reflected on her experience on “Dancing with the Stars” and danced an emotional routine that reminded her of the footprints her father left behind, footprints she is trying to follow in his honor.

“For me, this whole experience has meant the world to my whole family,” she said ahead of the show.

“I never really talked about everything that I felt when dad passed away, and I never thought I’d revisit that,” Irwin said at the time while fighting back tears. “But to have Derek there to say, ‘It’s OK, I’m there for you,’ was something that I was so grateful for.”

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold; and Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas will face off on final time for the Mirror Ball on the finale this evening.

Part two of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

“Touched By An Angel” fans mourn the loss of one of the show’s brightest stars
People

“Touched By An Angel” fans mourn the loss of one of the show’s brightest stars

,
Tyrese is in the news again, and this time, the cops got involved
People

Tyrese is in the news again, and this time, the cops got involved

,
“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding
People

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

,
Icon Diana Ross made her AMAs performance a family affair by inviting her grandkids to sing with her
People

Icon Diana Ross made her AMAs performance a family affair by inviting her grandkids to sing with her

,
Advertisement