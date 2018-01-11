A video featuring disgraced comedian Bill Cosby receiving a hero’s welcome at a Philadelphia restaurant has surfaced — and it’s just as strange as it sounds.





The 80-year-old ate penne pasta with sausage and said, “Please don’t put me on #MeToo” (a reference to the movement led by women denouncing sexual assault) to the reporter who filmed him as he dined.

Cosby’s fellow diners chatted and joked with the comedian, who fell from grace after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women.

“You never went dirty,” one adoring fan told him, referring to Cosby’s family friendly material.

After Bill Cosby’s criminal assault case ended in a mistrial last year, it was reported that the comedian would go on a “sexual assault tour,” in which he would hold five to seven town halls to inform young people about issues associated with sexual assault allegations.

Cosby later released a statement saying the reports regarding such a tour were false.

In the video, a reporter asks Cosby about the upcoming retrial. “We’re ready,” he says before getting into a car.

After the mistrial, a juror opened up about what really went on in the deliberation room.

In an interview with ABC News, the juror revealed that after several grueling hours of deliberations, 10 out of 12 jury members agreed Cosby was guilty on two counts, and on the third, only one jury member believed he was guilty.

On the first count, 10 out of 12 members decided Cosby was guilty of digitally penetrating Andrea Constand without her consent and on the second count, that Constand was unconscious during Cosby’s act, the juror revealed that it was 11 to 1 to acquit. As for the third count that accused Cosby of drugging Constand without her knowledge, the juror said that they were deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of a guilty verdict.

According to the juror, the two holdout members were “not moving, no matter what.”

After Constand came forward with her allegations, many other women made similar accusations about the comedian. The juror said that the allegations made by other women were not a factor in the deliberation room. Someone did reportedly bring it up at one point, but the conversation was quickly shut down.

