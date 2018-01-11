Menu
Maria Menounos and Steve Harvey Live from Times Square Read this Next

Newlywed Maria Menounos opens up about her baby plans after having a brain tumor removed
Advertisement

A video featuring disgraced comedian Bill Cosby receiving a hero’s welcome at a Philadelphia restaurant has surfaced — and it’s just as strange as it sounds.


The 80-year-old ate penne pasta with sausage and said, “Please don’t put me on #MeToo” (a reference to the movement led by women denouncing sexual assault) to the reporter who filmed him as he dined.

Cosby’s fellow diners chatted and joked with the comedian, who fell from grace after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women.

“You never went dirty,” one adoring fan told him, referring to Cosby’s family friendly material.

After Bill Cosby’s criminal assault case ended in a mistrial last year, it was reported that the comedian would go on a “sexual assault tour,” in which he would hold five to seven town halls to inform young people about issues associated with sexual assault allegations.

Cosby later released a statement saying the reports regarding such a tour were false.

In the video, a reporter asks Cosby about the upcoming retrial. “We’re ready,” he says before getting into a car.

After the mistrial, a juror opened up about what really went on in the deliberation room.

In an interview with ABC News, the juror revealed that after several grueling hours of deliberations, 10 out of 12 jury members agreed Cosby was guilty on two counts, and on the third, only one jury member believed he was guilty.

On the first count, 10 out of 12 members decided Cosby was guilty of digitally penetrating Andrea Constand without her consent and on the second count, that Constand was unconscious during Cosby’s act, the juror revealed that it was 11 to 1 to acquit. As for the third count that accused Cosby of drugging Constand without her knowledge, the juror said that they were deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of a guilty verdict.

According to the juror, the two holdout members were “not moving, no matter what.”

After Constand came forward with her allegations, many other women made similar accusations about the comedian. The juror said that the allegations made by other women were not a factor in the deliberation room. Someone did reportedly bring it up at one point, but the conversation was quickly shut down.

RELATED: Video shows accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein being attacked as he leaves a restaurant

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Wedding DJ who slipped his card to Prince Harry explains why he should get the gig

Wedding DJ who slipped his card to Prince Harry explains why he should get the gig

Oprah Winfrey’s getting called out by another celebrity for being “part of the problem”

Oprah Winfrey’s getting called out by another celebrity for being “part of the problem”

A former “Price is Right” model is opening up about what she really thinks of Drew Carey

A former “Price is Right” model is opening up about what she really thinks of Drew Carey

“Big Brother” season 8 star Amber Siyavus has suffered an unimaginable and devastating loss

“Big Brother” season 8 star Amber Siyavus has suffered an unimaginable and devastating loss

Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding

Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement