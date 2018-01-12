The Harry Potter universe is already responsible for one of the best book-turn-movie experiences ever since it was published back in 1997. Author J.K. Rowling is a certified legend (and billionaire), and with all the new additions to the series (a theme park, forthcoming films, video games, etc.), it’s a wonder that fans could add to the universe. But that’s just what they did in a hilarious meme taking Twitter by storm.





Fans of the series took to social media using the hashtag #BlackHogwarts to hatch up the comedic events of a Potter-world combined with black culture. Featuring hilarious gifs reacting to things like, getting a “howler” from mom or being sorted into a house using a durag, it was everything.

When you get to Platform nine and three quarters and you realize you have to run though a wall to board the train. #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/NjGpCmZzhB — Ivan (@Vanthson) January 11, 2018

This user knew that, like Viola Davis in “HTGAWM,” they wouldn’t be putting up with running through walls.

How gryffindor stroll into quidditch matches #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/DGHK8xy3xD — Gon Freecs (@whatstrillygood) January 11, 2018

LaVar Ball would fit right in on the champion team — or maybe just his sons.

The portraits in Hogwarts be like #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/08qNAC6UY7 — Brianna E. Tyson (@PUSHABRI) January 11, 2018

Biggie and Tupac could finally tell us who killed them.

Sorry Snape; Queen Bey would make an epic Defense of the Dark Arts teacher. Only if Angela Basset’s Marie Laveau wasn’t available that is.

When you fail your spells exam even after you used a cheating spell to pass #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/ar9TZ9Zr8K — #JamieOverstreet (@BruhvaRice) January 11, 2018

It only counts as cheating if you DON’T fail, right?

When you catch the homie having secret meetings with Lord Voldemort #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/t2pAaEzH2X — Kerv Jenesis (@KRVNZ) January 11, 2018

Friends don’t let friends hang out with He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Spoiler alert!

You didn’t deserve it Dobby. #RIP

When Harry thought he died in deathly hallows and he saw Dumbledore #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/IApr5z7gMj — lil hand sanitizer (@scuba718) January 12, 2018

Well, Morgan Freeman’s already played “God,” so just want can’t he do?

Some even tried to make a hypothetical movie cast, with actors like Idris Elba as Sirius Black, Donald Glover as Harry Potter and Rihanna as Nymphadora Tonks.

Finally, the queen of Harry Potter herself chimed in on the hashtag in response to a fan who asked her how about her thoughts on the jokes.

“Seeing them and loving them,” she replied. With that seal of approval in order, perhaps we’ll be seeing a whole new Hogwarts on screens soon. Fingers crossed!