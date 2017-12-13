Jon Bon Jovi has been “shot through the heart” one too many times when it comes to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but that changes now!





The rocker and his band, Bon Jovi, were among the inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

“We’re very happy about it,” he said in an interview with the New York Times. “And um, you know. It’s great.”

“I really want to say it’s about [f*****g] time.”

The band rose to prominence in the ’80s with classics like “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” and have continued making hits well into the new millennium. To many fans, it had been a frustration that they’d yet to reach this prestigious height after nearly a decade of eligibility.

Bon Jovi joins the late Nina Simone, The Cars, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Dire Straits and the Moody Blues in the new Hall of Fame class.

Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“Thanks for inducting us into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Long time coming, but it’s finally here,” he said. “We’ll see you guys in Cleveland. Thanks for all the memories and all the history we continue to make together.”

"Thank you. See you in Cleveland. #rockhall2018"

The front man spoke to Howard Stern in 2016 about why he felt his band’s massive commercial success wasn’t being recognized. He’d reportedly had a falling out with one of members of the Hall of Fame’s voting board.

“I called [the guy] a few choice words,” he said. “And I’m never shy, when I see him, to call him a few more choice words. And there’s other guys on that thing that have made it their personal mission to f**k with me. And that’s okay. I get it. I’ve sold more records than their artists.”

He continued, “The criteria is actually that your music had an influence on generations that came after you, and that it’s still out and very present. Yeah, we have every criteria.”

Every criteria indeed! Congrats!