Menu
Jane Fonda Visits L’Oreal Make Up Studio – 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival Read this Next

Actress Jane Fonda reveals the heartbreaking reality that she never thought she would live past 30
Advertisement

Happy birthday, Tripp!

On Dec. 27, Bristol (nee Palin) Meyer’s eldest child, Tripp, rang in his ninth birthday, and his mom was among the first to celebrate. The proud mom shared a gallery in honor of her son early Wednesday morning.


HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY TO MY TRIPP EASTON!! Been my biggest inspiration, and greatest gift, since day one!! I’m so thankful God picked me to be your mom ❤️” she wrote.

Fans were quick to continue the celebrations by writing birthday wishes for Tripp in the comments section of her post.

“Happy Birthday! You’ve done a great job raising him😃,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Happy birthday kiddo. Wow can’t believe it has been 9 years. Time flies. 💙.”

RELATED: After a rough few days, Willow Palin’s latest milestone is giving the family a big reason to celebrate

Meyer has a lot to celebrate in December. Her daughter, Sailor Grace, celebrated her second birthday on Dec. 23, and Meyer celebrated with a gallery dedicated to her daughter.

“Happy 2nd birthday to my little princess!!!! The sassiest, teeny tiny, helper I’ve ever seen! Thought I had my life figured out until I held you, you’ve opened my eyes and softened my heart!! So thankful to be your momma ❤️ #SailorGrace,” she wrote alongside the gallery featuring her husband, Dakota Meyer, Sailor, Tripp and daughter Atlee Bay.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

Pop star Rihanna is mourning after a happy Christmas with family turned into a nightmare

Pop star Rihanna is mourning after a happy Christmas with family turned into a nightmare

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic
People

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

,
Fans of “Mad About You” have new reasons to be excited, and we’re crossing our fingers
People

Fans of “Mad About You” have new reasons to be excited, and we’re crossing our fingers

,
Forget what you have heard, Jennifer Aniston’s marriage with Justin Theroux is doing just fine
People

Forget what you have heard, Jennifer Aniston’s marriage with Justin Theroux is doing just fine

,
Prince Harry opens up about celebrating his first Christmas with fiancée Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

Prince Harry opens up about celebrating his first Christmas with fiancée Meghan Markle

,
Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her
People

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

,
Advertisement