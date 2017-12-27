Happy birthday, Tripp!

On Dec. 27, Bristol (nee Palin) Meyer’s eldest child, Tripp, rang in his ninth birthday, and his mom was among the first to celebrate. The proud mom shared a gallery in honor of her son early Wednesday morning.





“HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY TO MY TRIPP EASTON!! Been my biggest inspiration, and greatest gift, since day one!! I’m so thankful God picked me to be your mom ❤️” she wrote.

Fans were quick to continue the celebrations by writing birthday wishes for Tripp in the comments section of her post.

“Happy Birthday! You’ve done a great job raising him😃,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Happy birthday kiddo. Wow can’t believe it has been 9 years. Time flies. 💙.”

Meyer has a lot to celebrate in December. Her daughter, Sailor Grace, celebrated her second birthday on Dec. 23, and Meyer celebrated with a gallery dedicated to her daughter.

“Happy 2nd birthday to my little princess!!!! The sassiest, teeny tiny, helper I’ve ever seen! Thought I had my life figured out until I held you, you’ve opened my eyes and softened my heart!! So thankful to be your momma ❤️ #SailorGrace,” she wrote alongside the gallery featuring her husband, Dakota Meyer, Sailor, Tripp and daughter Atlee Bay.