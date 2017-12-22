Britney Spears is certainly “stronger than yesterday.”

The 36-year-old pop star is looking better than ever on her Instagram page. Over the past year, she’s shared several photos and videos of herself working hard at the gym to keep herself in tip-top shape.





In a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, she’s wearing a pink dress that shows off her toned legs and trim waist.

🍎🍎🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Spears isn’t shy to admit that it takes a lot of work to look that good. She regularly shares videos of herself at the gym, pumping iron.

Staying motivated 💪 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

She also stays flexible by regularly stretching, joking “life is better upside down” in one video.

Life is actually better upside down 👠💕👛🎀👙💃🏼💃🏼👙 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Keep it up, Ms. Spears!