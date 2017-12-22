Britney Spears is certainly “stronger than yesterday.”
The 36-year-old pop star is looking better than ever on her Instagram page. Over the past year, she’s shared several photos and videos of herself working hard at the gym to keep herself in tip-top shape.
In a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, she’s wearing a pink dress that shows off her toned legs and trim waist.
Spears isn’t shy to admit that it takes a lot of work to look that good. She regularly shares videos of herself at the gym, pumping iron.
She also stays flexible by regularly stretching, joking “life is better upside down” in one video.
Keep it up, Ms. Spears!