Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm
Jamie Lynn Spears is expecting her second child, and her big sister Britney can’t wait to meet her future nice or nephew.


The Princess of Pop retweeted her sister’s pregnancy announcement and added a sweet note of congratulations, writing, “Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!”

Spears debuted her baby bump on Christmas Eve, announcing that she is pregnant with her second child — her first with husband Jamie Watson. In an Instagram post that featured her holding hands with Watson and Maddie, the daughter she shares with ex-fiance Casey Aldridge, the singer and actress shared the joyous news:

Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister. 2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY……..

Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images
