Khloé Kardashian has a surprising name in mind for her baby on the way
Britney Spears is celebrating the new year soaking up the sun alongside her two sons.

Spears, 36, took some time off at the beach alongside her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden. She posted photos of the family vacation to Instagram alongside the caption, “Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!”


Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!! 🕶🌴🌊⭐️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Spears recently wrapped up her longstanding show on the Las Vegas Strip, which she launched in 2013. According to PEOPLE, the show was initially slated to run for two years, but the pop star decided to extend it for two more after regularly selling out.

She performed her last show on New Year’s Eve. It was aired on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Spears has been following a rigorous exercises routine for years now, as documented in her acrobatic Instagram feed.

Life is actually better upside down 👠💕👛🎀👙💃🏼💃🏼👙

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Staying motivated 💪

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

