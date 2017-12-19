Brooke Shields is ready for the holidays!

The model and actress opened her New York City townhouse and gave fans a look at some of her Christmas decor in a new video interview with Architectural Digest.





“I had a discussion with [Balsam Hill] about a mixture of a sort of ‘French Country’ feel with a some pops of color,” she said. “I think it is important to plan ahead but to always leave room for something spontaneous to happen.”

Shields said that for Christmas this year, she and her family will open gifts in the living room together.

“This is where we’re going to be opening our presents, or at least my kids will be opening their presents,” she laughed. Shields also said that she wants to keep things cozy with more candles and the light of Christmas tree to light the home. One thing in particular on the tree is very sentimental to the model, which she didn’t hesitate to show off to fans.

“My favorite part is the star,” she said, adding, “Because my girls made the star.”