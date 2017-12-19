Menu
Kendrick/Stewart Read this Next

Anna Kendrick's impression of Kristen Stewart is insanely accurate
Advertisement

Brooke Shields is ready for the holidays!

The model and actress opened her New York City townhouse and gave fans a look at some of her Christmas decor in a new video interview with Architectural Digest.


“I had a discussion with [Balsam Hill] about a mixture of a sort of ‘French Country’ feel with a some pops of color,” she said. “I think it is important to plan ahead but to always leave room for something spontaneous to happen.”

RELATED: Princess Diana’s childhood home is all decked out for the holidays! Get a peek inside Althorp Estate

Shields said that for Christmas this year, she and her family will open gifts in the living room together.

“This is where we’re going to be opening our presents, or at least my kids will be opening their presents,” she laughed. Shields also said that she wants to keep things cozy with more candles and the light of Christmas tree to light the home. One thing in particular on the tree is very sentimental to the model, which she didn’t hesitate to show off to fans.

“My favorite part is the star,” she said, adding, “Because my girls made the star.”

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | One woman fights for opioid moms with all the love she’s got

Baby Steps | One woman fights for opioid moms with all the love she’s got

Baby Steps | How hope spreads, even at the center of the opioid crisis

Baby Steps | How hope spreads, even at the center of the opioid crisis

Baby Steps | A family’s love shelters opioid-exposed babies — with room for moms, too

Baby Steps | A family’s love shelters opioid-exposed babies — with room for moms, too

Baby Steps | For drug-exposed infants, intensive care is too intense

Baby Steps | For drug-exposed infants, intensive care is too intense

Reese Witherspoon shares her favorite picks for this year’s Wreath Witherspoon
People

Reese Witherspoon shares her favorite picks for this year’s Wreath Witherspoon

,
The woman behind one of the planet’s most beloved cartoon characters has passed away at 71
People

The woman behind one of the planet’s most beloved cartoon characters has passed away at 71

,
Anna Kendrick’s impression of Kristen Stewart is insanely accurate
People

Anna Kendrick’s impression of Kristen Stewart is insanely accurate

,
Margot Robbie revealed she once found something quite horrifying on a Nicaraguan beach
People

Margot Robbie revealed she once found something quite horrifying on a Nicaraguan beach

Advertisement