Carol Burnett’s mere presence on stage at the 75th annual Golden Globes brought the entire audience to their feet.

Carol Burnett, 84, is a Hollywood legend with a career that spans six decades. She is probably most well-known for “The Carol Burnett Show,” which began in 1967.


She walked onstage alongside Jennifer Aniston to introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

The comic legend couldn’t let her moment on stage pass without cracking a joke.

“On a night when so many people, all of their dreams will come true tonight, so has mine, because I get to present with my idol, the amazing Carol Burnett,” said Aniston.

“That is really, that’s so sweet,” said Burnett. “You know, I’m happy that you’re coming back to television, because ‘Will and Grace’ was one of my favorite shows.”

The audience erupted into laughter, and when Aniston tried to correct her, Burnett said, “I’m just kidding.”

Before they even announced the winner, Aniston got to get back at Burnett by asking to tug Burnett’s ear, to which Burnett called it “kinky.”

“It was everything, everything, thank you,” Aniston said of the act.

“As I said, she’s kinky!” Burnett said.

Hoda Kotb shares a heartwarming message about adoption nearly a year after bringing home Haley Joy

With her 96th birthday in sight, Betty White reveals her surprising secret to a long life

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush's marriage has reached a milestone that's made presidential history

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she's still keeping busy in the gym

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter has some very happy news to share

