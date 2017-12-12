Menu
youtube_kimmel baby 2 Read this Next

Jimmy Kimmel got choked up when he introduced this very special guest to his audience
Advertisement

We love this time of year — the magical lights, beautiful songs, jolly spirits, and families coming together, for better or for worse.


One thing that we can almost all agree on is enjoying a really good, goofy, old school holiday sweater. It’s the trend that keeps on giving. They’re warm, they’re fun, they’re recognizable, and they’re for everyone. We see them even in the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

RELATED: This photo of the royals dressed in ugly Christmas sweaters will get you in the holiday spirit

Check out the video to see some fun and goofy celebrity, ugly, Christmas sweaters.

Marc August About the author:
Marc August is a producer with over 10 years experience. He attended the Savannah College of Art and Design. We’ve heard that he plans on capturing either the legendary Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. He’s not picky.  A Yeti would also be cool.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

This adorable celebrity baby has some big news to share with her daddy’s fans

This adorable celebrity baby has some big news to share with her daddy’s fans

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday
People

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

,
TV legend Larry King joins the growing list of celebrities with major scandals
People

TV legend Larry King joins the growing list of celebrities with major scandals

,
RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel is battling her “stalker” ex-husband for custody of their daughter
People

RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel is battling her “stalker” ex-husband for custody of their daughter

,
Jimmy Kimmel got choked up when he introduced this very special guest to his audience
People

Jimmy Kimmel got choked up when he introduced this very special guest to his audience

,
Advertisement