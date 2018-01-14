To commemorate the second anniversary of his death, singer Céline Dion shared a touching tribute to her late husband René Angélil.





Dion is taking things one day at a time since losing Angélil and her brother Daniel within weeks of each other in 2016. Last year, she appeared at a launch for her handbag collection in Montreal and opened up about how she’s been coping in the year since the losses.

“I’m enjoying myself. I went through a lot and I am not the only one. … I think sometimes when you go through a lot, whether it’s disappointment or a loss … there is a force that takes over when you believe. And I am such a believer,” she said. “Because I am a mother, because I am a sister, because I am a friend, because I am a wife, because I have projects, I have visions and focus. I want to create and I think at this time in my life, going back a few years back when things were so hard, it feels like I can spread my wings.”

In April of 2017, Dion opened up about the possibility of dating again in an interview with The Sun.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with [Angélil], married to him,” she said. “He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

Dion also revealed to Extra that she looks to her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, for support, and they look to her for the same.

“To be honest, they’re remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them — it’s mutual,” she admitted.

Dion shared that her children have been handling the death “very well” and applauded her eldest son’s strength after his father’s passing.

“I said to him [René-Charles], ‘I never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house; you have your own dreams, and [Angélil] is always with you in your heart, and I am here for you,’” she said.

RELATED: There’s been a sad development in the death of beloved “Home Alone” actor John Heard