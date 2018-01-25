Happy 17th birthday, René-Charles!

On Jan. 25, the son of singer Céline Dion and the late René Angélil celebrated his 17th birthday, and his proud mom was among the first to wish him a happy birthday!





Sharing a photo of the two together, Dion wrote, “Happy Birthday RC! I’m so proud of the man you’re becoming. I love you even more every day. Mom xx..”

Dion and her three sons, René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, lost Angélil in January 2016, two days short what would have been his 74th birthday, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

One year after his death, Dion opened up about her family was coping and supporting one another.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” Dion said to “Extra” at the time. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband, and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”

She told the publication that her sons were looking after her as much as she was supporting them and said that they handled Angélil’s death “very well.”

“To be honest, they’re remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them — it’s mutual,” she admitted.

She was specifically proud of her eldest son’s strength during the trying time.

“I said to him [René-Charles], ‘I never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house; you have your own dreams, and [Angélil] is always with you in your heart, and I am here for you,’” she said.