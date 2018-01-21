Chaos ensued when a couple of very special (and very royal) guests dropped by Studio 8H and gatecrashed the Jan. 20 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”





During the “Weekend Update” segment of the show, cast member Michael Che welcomed Princes William and Harry to the desk.

But obviously, it wasn’t the real William and Harry. It was Alex Moffat and Mikey Day, playing brothers again after previously portraying Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Che announced they were on the show to discuss President Donald Trump’s recently cancelled trip to the U.K., but the siblings started a dissing contest.

“Michael, we’d like to apologize. Unfortunately, William’s hair was unable to make it this evening,” Day’s Harry joked, referring to William’s new haircut.

“Oh bravo, hilarious, yes, a bald joke,” Moffat as William responded. “Buzzed the sides this week, rocking the Bruce Willis look. Broke the internet.”

“No, Bruce Willis shaves it all, man. You look like British Larry David,” Harry said. “It’s not good. Shave it!”

William tried to get his own back by comparing Harry to red-headed Ron Weasley from the “Harry Potter” franchise.

The bros cleared the air, but only briefly, as William began mocking Harry’s American fiancée, Meghan Markle.

“We love American telly. My brother’s fiancée, Miss Meghan Markle, is on the American program ‘Suits,’” he explained. “The only difference between that show and this is people watch this one.”

He continued: “Beautiful woman, great mom. Whenever the kids are being fussy and not going to bed, she puts on an episode of ‘Suits,’ and they’re out!”

The segment ended with the royals finally commenting on Trump’s cancelled trip. Well, sort of.

William’s hair, or lack thereof, has long been the butt of jokes to his brother, Prince Harry and wife, Duchess Catherine. The Duke of Cambridge has also been known to crack a few jokes at his own expense about his early balding.

In September 2017, William met famed hairstylist Taz Kabria at a charity event when he joked, “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”

RELATED: Prince William had Kate in stitches with his excellent horse impersonation, and TV cameras captured the whole thing