Jason Beghe recently made headlines when news of an investigation into his on-set behavior came to light. Now, the 57-year-old actor is calling it quits on his marriage of 16 years.





According to documents obtained by “The Blast,” Beghe, who plays Sgt. Hank Voight on the hit NBC series, “Chicago P.D.,” filed for divorce from his wife Angeline “Angie” Janu citing irreconcilable differences for the split. Beghe reportedly agreed in the paperwork to pay spousal support to his actress wife and asked for joint custody of their sons, Bix, 14, and Bo, 11. According to the documents, the couple has been separated since May 2016.

Notably, NBC’S investigation into Beghe took place in 2016 for “inappropriate behavior” on the set of his show, which the network revealed in a statement that it’s taking measures for.

NBC said in part, “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

According to Variety, the behavior was related to Beghe’s allegedly volatile nature and angry tirades.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” Beghe apologized in a statement to Variety. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”

Insiders theorize that Beghe’s off-screen behavioral issues led to Sophia Bush leaving the show after season four. When questioned by fans about her exit, she posted on Instagram, saying, “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.”

Bush recently gave a slight elaboration on her departure in an interview with Refinery’s “UnStyled” podcast, saying she told the show’s bigwigs, “If something really drastic doesn’t change, I’m leaving at the end of the year.” She added without delving into further specifics, “Because I understand how the business works and how women are treated — I said, ‘I’m giving you not two weeks notice, and I’m not coming in here throwing shit and breaking lamps and saying I’m never coming back. I’m giving you 23 episodes notice.'”

The 35-year-old actress compared her time on set to watching a building go up in flames.

“For me, not to put it on anybody else, but for me, it felt like I was trapped in a burning building. I was just so unhappy, and it was my dream job, and I was miserable, and I had to go,” she said.