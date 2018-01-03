Menu
Chip Gaines reveals the romantic date night with Joanna that led to baby number 5
Chip Gaines has his money on another baby boy!

In a post on Chip Gaines’ Instagram, the “Fixer Upper” couple made a big announcement in the new year that they are expanding their family once again.


Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” he wrote on Jan. 2, alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines spills on the pain she endured during this seemingly blissful cover shoot

Just one day later, Joanna Gaines shared an update on her pregnancy with the first glimpse at an ultrasound. The reality star mom shared a video of the doctor’s appointment and said her husband is already taking bets on the baby’s gender.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! 🙌🏽❤️❤️ #5,” she wrote on Jan. 3.

This is the couple’s fifth child together. They are already the proud parents of Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, who have appeared on their hit HGTV series.

Ahead of the big pregnancy reveal, Chip Gaines hinted that they were expecting on Twitter and later revealed that the magic happened following a romantic concert in Waco, Texas.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 ,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Fixer Upper” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

