HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines surprised patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a very special project.

In partnership with Target, the couple remodeled the dining room of the St. Jude Target House — a free place to stay for family members of kids battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.





“It’s hard to find the words to describe how meaningful this project is to us,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “We were deeply moved by our experience there last month.”

“Any time I’m designing a space for children, I always think of my own children for inspiration — whenever I create an atmosphere that is intentional for them, I get to really see them thrive,” Joanna said “So when I was creating this space for St. Jude, I was thinking of the children there and I was also thinking about their families, who have basically been uprooted for the treatment their children are receiving.”

The space was kitted out with furniture and fixings from Chip and Joanna’s Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line for Target, which was designed with the couple’s “shared commitment to giving back to our communities” in mind.

“I really believe home is the most important place on earth, and while we are hopeful those families will not have to stay there for long, I wanted to make the space feel as comfortable as possible for them while they are there,” Joanna continued. “When they go there to eat and to gather, I wanted them to feel like there’s still that sense of home away from home.”

The “Fixer Upper” stars reportedly have their eye on a return to TV after their hit HGTV show comes to an end following its fifth season.

According to reports, the couple has met with at least one outlet to pitch a new series after insisting they simply needed more time to themselves. They had reportedly been clashing with HGTV before deciding to call it quits on their series due to their insistence on featuring products from their Magnolia Market line on “Fixer Upper.”

“They kept insisting on showing things with the Magnolia label, even though Scripps does not have a partnership with them on that stuff,” a source said. “This isn’t how business is done with Scripps. You have to come to some arrangement if you want to show your products on your HGTV show.”

However, the Gaines’ contract with Scripps, HGTV’s parent company, may forbid them from doing another home improvement show with another network. Therefore, it’s been speculated that they have a different type of show in mind, but it’s unclear if they’ve been pitching a whole new series or just a one-time special.

“They’ve got to be pitching something in another format—maybe a talk show or something like that,” a source said.